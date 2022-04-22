Project for establishing digital connectivity gets govt nod

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved a proposal of the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division to procure necessary products, physical works and services from a Chinese company under the 'Establishing Digital Connectivity (EDC)' project.

The approval came from this year's 13th meeting of the CCGP held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters virtually after the meeting, Kamal informed that the cabinet committee approved eight proposals. Out of the proposals, the committee approved two proposals of the Road, Transport and Highway Division, two proposals of the Railway Ministry, one of the Food Ministry, one of the Industries Ministry, one of the Energy and Mineral Resources Division and one of the ICT Division.

He informed that the committee also approved a re-tender proposal of the Roads and Highways Department under the Road, Transport and Highways Division for the construction work of Package No. WD-06 of the "Construction of First Terminal and Ancillary Facilities at Payra Seaport" project.

Kamal said that the meeting approved the proposal of procuring necessary products, physical works and services from the Chinese state-owned company M/S China Railway International Group Co Limited (CRIG) at a cost of Taka 3,974.79 crore under the 'Establishing Digital Connectivity (EDC)' project.

He said the aim of the project is massive digitalisation across the country, including all government services with the latest ICT infrastructure.

The main objective of this project is to stretch the fiber optic connectivity to the village-level from the union-level, he added.

The CCGP meeting also approved the proposal of the Department of Food under the Ministry of Food to import 50,000 MT (+ 5%) wheat from M / S Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd, India at a cost of Taka 172.05 crore.

The meeting also approved the proposal of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure 15,000 MT (+ 10%) Rock Sulfur or Bright Yellow Sulfur or Bright Yellow Sulfur Crude for TSP Complex Limited from M/S Desh Trading Corporation Dhaka (Main Supplier: M/S Gentrade FZE, UAE) at a cost of 95.73 crore.

The meeting approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under the Energy and Mineral Resources Division to import 1 lakh MT (10% +) High Sulfur Furnace Oil from PT Bumi Siak Pusaku Zapin, Indonesia at a cost of Taka 588 crore.

CCGP approved a proposal of Bangladesh Railway under the Railway Ministry to appoint joint venture AARVEE Associates Architects Engineers and Consultants Pvt. Ltd, India; STUP Consultant Pvt. Ltd, India and Development Design Consultants Ltd Bangladesh as consultant for the SD-1 project "Conversion of Meter Gauge Railway Line from Parbatipur to Kaunia to Dual Gauge" at a cost of Taka 75.84 crore. -BSS















