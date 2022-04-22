Popularising school banking system stressed

RANGPUR, April 21: Bankers at a school banking camp have stressed on popularising the School Banking System among young students to create their savings practice since childhood.

They said this at the camp organised by Kakina Bazar Branch of Sonali Bank Limited (SBL) at Kakina Mahima Ranjan Smriti High School auditorium in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday.

Kurigram Principal Office of SBL extended assistance in arranging the camp presided over by Headmaster of Kakina Mohima Ranjan Smriti High School Md. Asaduzzaman.

The main objective of the camp was to inspire school students in opening bank accounts at Taka 10 for each to involve them in banking activities and enhancing financial education since childhood.

General Manager of Rangpur Divisional General Managers' Office of SBL Md. Rashidul Islam virtually participated in the camp as the chief guest.

Deputy General Manager (In-charge) of Kurigram Principal Office of SBL Md. Wahedunnabi and Chairman of the Governing Body of Kakina Mohima Ranjan Smriti High School Shamsunnahar Khanom were present as special guests.

Senior Principal Officer of SBL of Kurigram Principal Office Md. Shahin Akhter Bhuiyan and Manager (Principal Officer) of Kakina Bazar Branch of SBL Suman Chandra Saha spoke.

The participating school students, teachers and guardians lauded the initiative of launching the School Banking System for young students.

The chief guest said the School Banking System is one of the most vital initiatives taken under the financial inclusion program of Bangladesh Bank allowing school students to open bank accounts easily at Taka 10 only. -BSS























