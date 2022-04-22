Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:30 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Popularising school banking system stressed

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

RANGPUR, April 21: Bankers at a school banking camp have stressed on popularising the School Banking System among young students to create their savings practice since childhood.
They said this at the camp organised by Kakina Bazar Branch of Sonali Bank Limited (SBL) at Kakina Mahima Ranjan Smriti High School auditorium in Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district on Wednesday.
Kurigram Principal Office of SBL extended assistance in arranging the camp presided over by Headmaster of Kakina Mohima Ranjan Smriti High School Md. Asaduzzaman.
The main objective of the camp was to inspire school students in opening bank accounts at Taka 10 for each to involve them in banking activities and enhancing financial education since childhood.
General Manager of Rangpur Divisional General Managers' Office of SBL Md. Rashidul Islam virtually participated in the camp as the chief guest.
Deputy General Manager (In-charge) of Kurigram Principal Office of SBL Md. Wahedunnabi and Chairman of the Governing Body of Kakina Mohima Ranjan Smriti High School Shamsunnahar Khanom were present as special guests.
Senior Principal Officer of SBL of Kurigram Principal Office Md. Shahin Akhter Bhuiyan and Manager (Principal Officer) of Kakina Bazar Branch of SBL Suman Chandra Saha spoke.
The participating school students, teachers and guardians lauded the initiative of launching the School Banking System for young students.
The chief guest said the School Banking System is one of the most vital initiatives taken under the financial inclusion program of Bangladesh Bank allowing school students to open bank accounts easily at Taka 10 only.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds its 10th meeting
Banking Event
Premier Bank opens two new branches
Project for establishing digital connectivity gets govt nod
United Airlines bullish on Q2 as it reports another loss
BD, India set to formalise electricity sharing system
World Bank warns of human catastrophe food crisis
41pc paddy harvested in haor region until April 20


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft