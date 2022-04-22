

UCB Asset Management holds its first Shariah board meet

The Supervisory Board was formed with the help from Islamic scholars and industry veterans.

UCB Asset Management launched its first Shariah compliant product, UCB Taqwa Growth Fund in April 2022, with the initial size of BDT 35 Crore to generate superior risk adjusted returns over different market cycles by adhering to Shariah Principles. Reputed Islamic financial organizations of the country have participated in the initial public subscription of this fund, along with a number of Retail investors.

The Chairman of the board, Professor Dr. Md. Abdur Rashid (Professor, Dept. of Islamic Studies, University of Dhaka); Professor Dr. K M Saiful Islam Khan (Professor, Persian Language and Literature, University of Dhaka);Dr. Mohammad Zahidul Islam (Associate Professor, Dept. of Islamic Studies, University of Dhaka);Dr. Syed Muhammad Emdad Uddin (Senior Imam Khatib, University Central Mosque, University of Dhaka) and Shekh Mohammad Rashedul Hasan, Managing Director and CEO of UCB Asset Management Ltd.; ATM Tahmiduzzaman, DMD and Company Secretary of United Commercial Bank Ltd. and Mr. S M Samiuzzaman, Portfolio Manager of UCB Asset Management were present during this auspicious occasion.

















