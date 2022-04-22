Video
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:30 AM
Home Business

Samsung Galaxy A23 hits the market

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14
Business Desk

Samsung Bangladesh has recently launched the Galaxy A23 and now another addition to its A-Series is available in three exciting and flashy new colours.
The smartphone A23 is currently available in the market at BDT 25,599 only. For a cutting-edge smartphone experience at a lucrative price - hurry up and grab Samsung's latest AWESOME offering from your nearest Samsung outlet!, says a press release.
The all-new Samsung Galaxy A23 comes in three striking colours of Blue, Peach and Black, adding an element of style to any look. On top of that, dimensions of 165.4 X 76.9 X 8.44mm and weight of 195g gives out a sleek design for a premium feel. Its 6.6-inch Infinity V-Cut display, accompanied with a 90Hz refresh rate, accounts for an immersive viewing and a super smooth scrolling and swiping experience.
Combining these with the Snapdragon 680 4G (6nm) Octa-Core (2.4GHz + 1.9GHz) processor, the overall usage experience on the device shall be as seamless as ever. Making the entire affair even better, the Galaxy A23 is equipped with a 5000mAh (typical) battery and supports 25W Super-fast charging, relieving users of the worry of running out of battery in crucial moments.
For all the photography enthusiasts out there, the device also comes with an AWESOME quad camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) OIS Main Camera, 5MP (f/2.2) Ultra-Wide Camera, 2MP (f/2.4) Depth Camera and 2MP (f/2.4) Macro Camera. All of these are accompanied by a spectacular 8MP (f/2.2) Front Camera for AWESOME selfies. To be able to store all the amazing photos with no difficulty, the device boasts a 128GB ROM storage alongside a 6GB RAM.
The device boasts the durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Moreover, assuring top-notch security for users, the device also features Samsung Knox Security and a Sensor Side Fingerprint.


