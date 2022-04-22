Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Smartphone brand vivo launches exciting Eid offers

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 120
Business Desk

Global smartphone manufacturing brand vivo launched exciting Eid Offers to provide a delightful Eid-ul-Fitr experience to its customers, from Wednesday. The offer will remain effect till May 3 next for specific 6 model of vivo smartphone.
This offer is applicable for the buyers of X70 Pro, V23 5G, V23e, Y33s, Y21 and Y21T. Customers buying the aforementioned vivo smartphones from vivo authorized outlets or e-stores will be entitled to this amazing offers and prizes, says a press release.
The first prize winners will win home appliances which includes freezer, TV, washing machine, microwave oven, fan, induction cooker, electric iron, rice cooker, juicer, multi plug.
The winners of second prize will get another similar model handset for free on purchase of the smartphone from the 6 specific model. Third prize winners will get lucky gifts for the smartphone they buy - speaker for X70Pro, V23 5G and V23e, vivo backpack for Y33s, vivo umbrella for Y21T, and T-shirt for Y21.
Regarding the Eid offer, Ms. Sharon, Sales Director of vivo Bangladesh said, "Festivals have a significant role to play in the Bangladeshi smartphone market. Our smartphone sale always elevates during the occasion of Eid. Consequently, vivo also attempts to take part in these festive vibes by catering to its customers with exciting offers. We have very similar initiative for this year as well. vivo will extend surprising efforts to deliver better experiences to its customers with the hopes that our customers will love it."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds its 10th meeting
Banking Event
Premier Bank opens two new branches
Project for establishing digital connectivity gets govt nod
United Airlines bullish on Q2 as it reports another loss
BD, India set to formalise electricity sharing system
World Bank warns of human catastrophe food crisis
41pc paddy harvested in haor region until April 20


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft