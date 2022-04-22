Smartphone brand vivo launches exciting Eid offers

Global smartphone manufacturing brand vivo launched exciting Eid Offers to provide a delightful Eid-ul-Fitr experience to its customers, from Wednesday. The offer will remain effect till May 3 next for specific 6 model of vivo smartphone.

This offer is applicable for the buyers of X70 Pro, V23 5G, V23e, Y33s, Y21 and Y21T. Customers buying the aforementioned vivo smartphones from vivo authorized outlets or e-stores will be entitled to this amazing offers and prizes, says a press release.

The first prize winners will win home appliances which includes freezer, TV, washing machine, microwave oven, fan, induction cooker, electric iron, rice cooker, juicer, multi plug.

The winners of second prize will get another similar model handset for free on purchase of the smartphone from the 6 specific model. Third prize winners will get lucky gifts for the smartphone they buy - speaker for X70Pro, V23 5G and V23e, vivo backpack for Y33s, vivo umbrella for Y21T, and T-shirt for Y21.

Regarding the Eid offer, Ms. Sharon, Sales Director of vivo Bangladesh said, "Festivals have a significant role to play in the Bangladeshi smartphone market. Our smartphone sale always elevates during the occasion of Eid. Consequently, vivo also attempts to take part in these festive vibes by catering to its customers with exciting offers. We have very similar initiative for this year as well. vivo will extend surprising efforts to deliver better experiences to its customers with the hopes that our customers will love it."

















