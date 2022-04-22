Video
Walton fridge buyers get cash, 75 products as awards

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

A cheque of Tk. 10 lakh of Walton Digital Campaign is being handed over to Abul Hashim from Fulbaria Upazaila in Mymensingh.

A cheque of Tk. 10 lakh of Walton Digital Campaign is being handed over to Abul Hashim from Fulbaria Upazaila in Mymensingh.

Digital Campaign Season-14, conducted by Walton, is receiving huge customer response all over the country as the campaign offers cash rewards up to Tk. 10 lakh and wide ranges of free products on the purchase of Walton products in this Ramadan.
Under the digital campaign as of now, three customers have got Tk. 10 lakh each and more 10 customers also received Tk 1 lakh each by purchasing Walton fridge.
Beside, a good number of customers were awarded more than 75 thousands free products purchasing Walton fridge, TV, AC, washing machine, microwave oven, blender, gas stove, rice cooker and fan, says a press release.
The three customers, who have been awarded Tk 10 lakh each buying Walton fridge, are: Abul Hashim, a madrasa teacher from Dasbari village of Fulbaria Upazaila in Mymensingh, Md. Abdur Razzak, imam of Birahimpur Jame Masjid at Kafuria Union in Natore, and Jewel Rana, a farmer of Uttarpara at Sotocuri of Singra.
Among them, Abul Hashim and Md. Abdur Razzak each have already received Tk 10 lakh worth cheque. And, the company will hand over the cash rewards to the other awarded soon.
Popular Film Actor and also Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan officially handed over a Tk 10 lakh cheque to Abul Hasim at a programme, arranged by Walton distributor Messers Mamataj Electronics at Daokhola Bazar in Fulbaria Upazila, Mymensingh on Monday last (April 18, 2022).
The programme was also attended by Daokhola Union Parishad Chairman Tajul Islam Bablu, Fulbaraia Thana Officer In-charge Molla Jakir Hossain, Upazila Awami League's General Secretary Harunur Rashid Harun and Daokhola Union Awami League's Acting President Sekander Ali.    
Earlier on April 9, Natore's District Commissioner Shamim Ahmed and Walton's Senior Executive Director Amin Khan handed over a Tk. 10 lakh cheque to Md. Abdur Razzak, another Walton fridge customer, at a programme held at Walton Plaza, Kanaikhali branch.
Natore District Commissioner said, Walton is brightening Bangladesh's image and reputation all over the world by exporting goods abroad besides meeting the demand of the country. People should buy and use products made in the country. In this way, with the joint efforts all of us, a local organization will stand high all over the world.
Amin Khan said that it was unimaginable that a customer could get Tk. 10 lakh by buying a product. Walton is the only one offering such benefits for people. Those who love the country must buy the products produced in the country.
Fortunate customer Abdur Razzak said: " What a miracle! I bought a fridge and got Tk. 10 lakh. Thanks to Walton for keeping its promise to buyers. We hope Walton will soon become one of the top brands in the world."
In response to receiving Tk 10 lakh, Abul Hashim said: My fortune has been changed just with the purchase of Walton fridge. Thanks to Walton for providing such benefits to customers.
Walton is providing 1 year replacement guaranty with 12-year compressor guaranty and 5 years free after sales service. Walton fridge has 36 month easy installment facilities.


