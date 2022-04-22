Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:29 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil prices up as traders weigh demand and supply issues

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

Oil prices up as traders weigh demand and supply issues

Oil prices up as traders weigh demand and supply issues

HONG KONG, April 21: Oil bounced back on Thursday after a day of losses over demand concerns linked to China's Covid-19 lockdowns as markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell sharply.
Ongoing restrictions in the country, including in the economic hub of Shanghai, where millions remain confined to their homes, have hit transport networks.
But traders were balancing the demand shock alongside threats to supply caused by the war in Ukraine, with the European Union mulling bans on Russian crude.
The United States has said it will release a substantial portion of its reserves to cushion the shortfall.
"I continue to expect that Brent will remain in a choppy $100.00 to $120.00 range, with WTI in a $95.00 to $115.00 range," said OANDA's senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.
"A potential European oil embargo on Russia next week after this weekend's French elections could see a move towards the top of the range."
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index continued its downward spiral and Shanghai closed more than two percent lower as news from China around Covid-19 restrictions, interest rate cuts and curbs on tech companies remained a cause of concern.
"China's markets continue to underperform, weighed down by growth fears and the Covid-zero policy on the mainland, while US delisting fears on dual-listed equities continue to hamstring Hong Kong markets as well," Halley said.
But elsewhere in Asia, markets were largely up, with Japan's Nikkei 225 making the most significant gains and continuing a week of upward movement on optimism over a falling yen. But the Bank of Japan could face pressure over its loose policy.
Seoul, Jakarta, Mumbai and Sydney were all marginally higher.
Wall Street saw mixed results on the back of losses linked to dwindling subscriptions at streaming behemoth Netflix that have also weighed on tech stocks in Hong Kong.
Investors are also cautiously awaiting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's remarks before the US central bank's next meeting, with concerns high about rate hikes.  
"Fed Chair Powell and ECB President (Christine) Lagarde speak at an IMF Panel, while BoE Governor (Andrew) Bailey speaks at a separate event later Thursday," Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management said.
"These central bankers, notably Powell, are unlikely to push back against market pricing, suggesting that the recent global bond market rally is a respite on the way to higher yields."
European markets, which had pushed ahead on Wednesday aided by news of a February return to growth in eurozone industrial output, mostly started positively, with Paris and Frankfurt both up and London slightly lower.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
GIB Shariah Supervisory Committee holds its 10th meeting
Banking Event
Premier Bank opens two new branches
Project for establishing digital connectivity gets govt nod
United Airlines bullish on Q2 as it reports another loss
BD, India set to formalise electricity sharing system
World Bank warns of human catastrophe food crisis
41pc paddy harvested in haor region until April 20


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft