Banks asked to track export containers to prevent money laundering

The Bangladesh Bank has asked authorized dealer banks to conduct tracking of vessel containers through a tracking system recognized by the competent authorities in a bid to prevent money laundering under the cover of export shipment.

The Foreign Exchange Policy Department of BB issued a circular Wednesday in this connection to ensure the shipment of declared export items.

The central bank says several loopholes in shipping procedure are creating money laundering scope in the name of export.

As per the new rule, banks would ensure whether a shipment has been made or not against the received payment by tracking the containers.

Earlier, the tracking of shipments was mandatory for availing cash incentives against exports executed through transport documents issued by freight forwarders.

A senior BB official said shipment tracking has been made mandatory under the 'Infrastructure Level Risk Assessment of Guidelines for Prevention of Trade-Based Money Laundering' issued by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).





