Rural academy named after PM's grandfather to be set up in Jessore

A Rural Development Academy will be set up in Jessore commemorating the name of Sheikh Zahurul Haque, father of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa and grandfather of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

For this, a project titled "Establishment of Sheikh Zahurul Haque Rural Development Academy, Jessore' has been proposed to the Planning Commission.

The total cost of the project has been set at Tk 198.95 crore. If the project is implemented, it will promote sustainable development of the livelihood of rural people in the south-west of the country

The Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) was held on August 26 last year after receiving proposals from the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives, responsible officials of the Planning Commission said. It will be implemented by Rural Development Academy (RDA), Bogura by June 2026, they said.

According to project proposal, 10 districts of Khulna division in the south-western part of the country are relatively backward and at risk of natural disasters. It is necessary to establish a Rural Development Academy in the region for the creation of skilled human resources through proper training and for the expansion of modern technology through research and applied research.

This project has been undertaken to accelerate rural development by creating skilled and economically self-sufficient people in agriculture and non-agricultural occupations.

The main project components include construction of an administrative-cum-faculty building, recreation center and guest house with a cafeteria, a male hostel and a female hostel, a technical and general school and college building.

It also includes building a DG bungalow, a faculty quarters and a staff quarters. A medical center, 6 farm (crop, dairy, poultry, fisheries, tissue culture and nursery) units will be set up, boundary wall, gate, guard, corridor, mosque, road and drainage will be constructed.

Planning Minister MA Mannan said the academy is designed to transform the backward people of the south-western part of the country into skilled manpower through training.

It is necessary to conduct research on at least 5 sustainable development issues by identifying the problems and possibilities related to rural development and to conduct at least 2 practical researches per year to expand the research results.

He further said the quality of life would be improved by imparting necessary training and job creation to the poor in the southern part of the country.

Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa's father Sheikh Zahurul Haque used to work in Jessore. He was buried there after his death.













