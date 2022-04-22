Video
Robi starts Iftar distribution among poor children outside Dhaka

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 141
Business Desk

Robi has initiated a campaign to offer Iftar among underprivileged children outside of Dhaka. This campaign was specifically designed to make sure the underprivileged children usually remain outside the scope of such initiatives are particularly addressed, says a press release.
In association with Bidyanando Foundation, Robi will provide Iftar to 6,000 underprivileged children in Chattogram, Noakhali, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Kustia, Barishal, Cumilla, Mymensingh, and Sylhet.
While Robi is bearing the expenses of the project, the company has allowed its customers to participate in the campaign by donating through My Robi mobile application.
Commenting on the initiative, Robi's Chief Corporate and Regulatory Officer, Shahed Alam said, "As a socially responsible company, we are very happy to be able to execute such a project in the holy month of Ramadan. Being a leading national brand with robust network infrastructure all over the country, we feel it is our duty to stand by the underprivileged section of our society who are usually not included in such projects."


