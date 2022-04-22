Video
10 lakh BD people to get overseas jobs this year

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 170
Staff Correspondent

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed on Wednesday claimed that more than 10 lakh Bangladeshis would migrate to different destinations on employment this year.
"On an average, one lakh Bangladeshi people migrate every month to different destinations. Of those, around 70,000 to 80,000 migrants go to Saudi Arabia on employment. If the trend continues, the number of migrants would exceed 10 lakh this year," he said while addressing view exchange meeting and Iftar Mahfil with the stakeholders at his ministry on Wednesday.
Imran Ahmed informed that the embassy of Saudi Arabia has issued around 1.70 lakh visas for Bangladeshi migrants in last two months. "We were on the way to train up our people for migration with overseas employment. But, the process was interrupted due to the Covid 19 pandemic. It's ok now."
While speaking, Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Secretary Dr. Ahmed Munirus Salehin said that they are giving importance on sending expert migrants with overseas job now.
In the programme, CR Abrar of Refugee and Migratory Movements Research Unit (RMMRU) emphasized on strengthening the technical training centers comparing to the global standard and put the government's attention tourism and hospitality sector.
Fatima Nusrat Ghazzali, Deputy Chief of Mission of International Organisation for Migration (IOM), said: "We have to put our attention on the migration sector like the recent remittance flow of the country."
In the meeting, the stakeholders underscored reopening of the migrants markets in Malaysia and Lebanon with a fair and transparent manner. At the same time, they also hoped that the market of Romania would also open soon.


