Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:28 AM
BB releases new currency notes ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) on Wednesday started releasing new currency notes of Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50 and Tk 100 denomination in the market ahead of Eid-ul Fitr.
The central bank will continue releasing new notes until April 28 through its own branch offices in different divisional headquarters and other 32 banks branches in Dhaka, Gazipur and Narayanganj. People can collect a single buddle of new note of taka (Tk 10, 20, 50 and 100) in special arrangements during this period.
The central bank has kept ready a stock of new notes worth Tk 23,000 crore and the amount will  be increased if required, said Md. Serajul Islam, executive director and spokesperson of BB.
The new notes were distributed from Jatrabari Branch of NCC Bank, Abdul Gani Road Corporate Branch of Janata Bank, National Press Club Corporate Branch of Agrani Bank, Mirpur Branch of NRB Global Bank, Karwan Bazar Branch of Southeast Bank, Bashundhara City Branch of Social Islami Bank (Panthapath), Chak Bazar branch of Uttara Bank, Ramna Corporate Branch of Sonali Bank, Uttara Branch of Dhaka Bank, Gulshan Branch of IFIC Bank, Mohakhali Branch of National Bank, Mohammadpur Branch of First Security Islami Bank, Rajarbagh Branch of Janata Bank, Sadarghat Branch of Pubali Bank.
Besides, the new notes are also available at Southeast Bank's Kakrail Branch, One Bank's Basabo Branch, BRAC Bank's Shyamoli Branch, Dutch-Bangla Bank's SME & Agriculture Branch, Dakshin Khan, The Premier Bank's Banani Branch, and Bank Asia's Dhanmondi Branch,
Moreover new notes at City Bank's Begum Rokeya Sarani branch, Al-Arafa Islami Bank's Nandipara Branch, Prime Bank's Elephant Road Branch, Mercantile Bank's Narayanganj Branch, Exim Bank's Shimrail Branch, Islami Bank Bangladesh's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, UCBL's Gazipur Chowrasta Branch, Uttara Bank's Savar branch, Mutual Trust Bank's Savar Branch and Trust Bank's Keraniganj Branch are  available.    -UNB


