Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:28 AM
Home Business

DSE, CSE witness up on large-cap vibe

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Stocks Thursday witnessed upward trend as major indices of both Dhaka and Chittagong Stock Exchanges were found rising with higher activities of some large-cap securities.
The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 55.95 points up at 6,662.36. The blue-chip DS30 closed the day with 14.24 points up at 2,478.07 and the Shariah DSES closed the day with 10.50 points up at 1,464.63.
At DSE, out of the day's 380 securities, prices of 55 securities closed higher against 25 losing issues.
The day's trade value at the DSE increased to Taka 7,540.77 million from Wednesday's Taka 6,059.72 million and the daily trade also fell to 18.12 crore share from 13.82 crore of the previous session.
The major gaining issues were BDCOM, IPDC, NRBC Bank, MHSML and EASTRNLUB while the major losing companies were Premier Bank, Prime Bank, ICBIBANK, Family Textile and BIFC.
Beximco topped the turnover list followed by JHRML, BSC, IPDC and Sonali Paper.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with an upward trend with its major CASPI 143.41 points up at 19,593.42.
At the CSE, 292 issues were traded. Of those, 192 closed higher and 82 closed lower when 1.09 crore shares worth Taka 32.82 crore changed hands.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

