NBR likely to fall far short of tax collection target in FY22

Tax collection by National Board of Revenue (NBR) is likely to fall short of the target for the ongoing financial year 2021-2022.

According to NBR data, the revenue board managed to collect in eight month (July-February) 53.48 per cent or Tk 1,76,458 crore of the total target of Tk 3.30-lakh-crore set for the entire fiscal year.

Experts said collection of the remaining 46.52 per cent or Tk 1,53,542 crore, of the target in the rest four months of the fiscal year was unlikely.

According to NBR data, the revenue mobilisation in the period grew by 16.12 per cent compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal year. But the annual growth target is 27.0 per cent.

Experts and tax officials blamed shortage of institutional capacity, delay in implementing tax administration reforms and deferment of the implementation of new policies for the shortfall.

NBR officials hoped that revenue collection would gain pace in the coming months as the private sector of the country had gradually been recovering from the Covid economic fallout. They said that the revenue collection usually remained slow in the first two quarters of a fiscal year and gained pace in the third and fourth quarters of the fiscal year.

Former NBR chairman Abdul Majid said, 'Though the economy of our country has been growing since 1990, practicing the traditional law in a traditional manner is responsible for failing to achieve revenue targets.'

He also said, 'the government did not consider previous year's performance, overall strengths of the economy and tax compliance scenario while setting the revenue growth target for this year.' He said that collecting the remaining Tk 1,53,542 crore in the rest of the period of FY22 was challenging.

Offering various tax facilities to a number of specific businesses sector to promote the economy has also put a negative impact on achieving the revenue mobilisation target, Majid said. The revenue board has also made no progress in preventing tax evasion.

Weak tax compliance culture is also a major reason for slow progress in revenue mobilisation, he added.

The FY22 direct tax revenue target was set at Tk 1,05,475 crore and the value-added tax target at Tk 1,28,873 crore and the customs duty target at Tk 95,652 crore.

According to NBR data, the revised target for the fiscal year 2020-2021 was Tk 3,01,000 crore while the actual receipts were Tk 2,18,409 crore.

In the FY 2019-2020, the revised target was Tk 3,00,500 crore and the earnings were Tk 2,16,451 crore. In the FY 2018-2019, the revised target was Tk 2,80,063 crore and the collection was Tk 2,20,771 crore.









