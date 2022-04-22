Video
Committee formed for awarding CJ Medal

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 177
Staff Correspondent

In a maiden initiative, the Supreme Court is going to introduce 'Chief Justice Medal' for judicial officers and lower court judges.
A six-member committee headed by Appellate Division Justice Borhan Uddin has been formed to formulate policies and conduct selection process for awarding the 'Chief Justice Medal', Supreme Court Special Officer Muhammad Saifur Rahman disclosed about the formation of the committee to the media on Thursday.
The other members of the committee are: High Court Division Justice Farah Mahbub, Justice Akram Hossain Chowdhury, Justice SM Kuddus Zaman, Justice Sardar Md Rashed Jahangir and Justice Akhtaruzzaman.
It is learned that the 'Chief Justice Medal' will be awarded from this year to the best and most efficient officers at all levels of the judiciary.



