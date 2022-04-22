Video
Home Back Page

Vested quarter conspiring against country: Quader

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy against the country and its people at a time when Bangladesh is advancing under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
He made the remark while distributing free agricultural inputs among farmers at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue here, marking the founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said propaganda is being carried out and conspiracy is being hatched to undermine the country before the world.
"Intrigues are going on to tarnish the image of Bangabandhu's family. The people of Bangladesh love Sheikh Hasina. She assumed power again and again with the support of the people. In particular, she has reputation for her honesty," he said.
The AL general secretary said many countries of the world do not have such a comfortable and stable situation prevailing in Bangladesh under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina.
"Bangladesh is now a wonder of the world due to its per capita income. Bangladesh is now better compared to many other countries in the world," he said.
About the city's student-trader clash, Quader said the government is taking steps to resolve the problem going on between the traders of New Market and the students of Dhaka College.
He said the BNP was giving colour to the incident of New Market area. "But, during the BNP era, New Market and Elephant Road became like a battlefield every day," he added.     -BSS


