Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 22 April, 2022, 11:28 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Haor Dams Construction Anomalies

Probe body likely to submit report within 2 or 3 days

Published : Friday, 22 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 183
Staff Correspondent

The probe committee formed to investigate the allegations of corruptions and irregularities in constructing crops protection dams in Haor areas is likely to submit its probe report within next two or three days. Immediate after getting the report, the authority will take necessary actions.
State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Thursday made the disclosure during his inspection to the flood affected Haor areas of Shantiganj, Jagannathpur and Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district.
While talking to media, the state minister said under 727 projects, the authorities have rebuilt or renovated 536km dams in 12 upazilas of Sunamganj expensing Tk122 crore. The stipulated time for concluding the works was set in between December 15 last year to February this year. But, the contractors failed to complete the works extending the time for several times.
The authorities have formed a probe body to investigate the corruptions and irregularities in the project implementation and reasons of breaking the dams to damage huge crops. After completion of investigation, it may submit their report within two or three days, he informed.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Committee formed for awarding CJ Medal
The newly formed central committee of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal
Vested quarter conspiring against country: Quader
New Market clashes exposed a failed govt: Fakhrul
Probe body likely to submit report within 2 or 3 days
Bhutan confirms bandwidth import from BD
Insidious group trying to divert suicide of two Santal farmers
People gather in front of the ticket counters of Kamalapur Railway Station


Latest News
Zelensky gets John F. Kennedy award for 'defending democracy'
Man City, Liverpool locked in title battle as Arsenal eye top four bid
1st phase of primary school teachers' recruitment exam begins
Japan consumer prices jump
Aubameyang gives Barca narrow win over Real Sociedad
Mother, son electrocuted in Noakhali
PSG a point away from 10th French title as Champions League fight heats up
Russia to secure nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine: Russian diplomat
Six killed in Russian military research institute fire
South Africa revises flood toll down to 435
Most Read News
Opposition politicians reiterate demand for fair election
At least 6 dead in Haiti plane crash
Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg
'Pracheer Periye': Saima Wazed's conversation with Stephen Shore
BSMRAAU holds focused group discussion
Inquiry committee formed over speedboat sinking in Sandwip channel
Bangladesh suffer Ebadot Hossain injury blow
Decision of 4-hour gas rationing in industries withdrawn
One killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft