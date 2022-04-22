Probe body likely to submit report within 2 or 3 days

The probe committee formed to investigate the allegations of corruptions and irregularities in constructing crops protection dams in Haor areas is likely to submit its probe report within next two or three days. Immediate after getting the report, the authority will take necessary actions.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque on Thursday made the disclosure during his inspection to the flood affected Haor areas of Shantiganj, Jagannathpur and Dirai upazila of Sunamganj district.

While talking to media, the state minister said under 727 projects, the authorities have rebuilt or renovated 536km dams in 12 upazilas of Sunamganj expensing Tk122 crore. The stipulated time for concluding the works was set in between December 15 last year to February this year. But, the contractors failed to complete the works extending the time for several times.

The authorities have formed a probe body to investigate the corruptions and irregularities in the project implementation and reasons of breaking the dams to damage huge crops. After completion of investigation, it may submit their report within two or three days, he informed.











