Bhutan confirms bandwidth import from BD

Bhutan has agreed on the importing price of bandwidth from Bangladesh. The country will soon ink an agreement with Bangladesh in this regard.

Bhutan is the fourth country after India, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia to buy bandwidth from Bangladesh.

The South Asian land-locked country has agreed with Bangladesh Submarine Cable Company Limited (BSCCL) to import bandwidth at the proposed price offered by Bangladesh.

Bhutan Telecom Limited (BTL) has expressed interest in importing bandwidth from Bangladesh by concluding an agreement recently. Through this, new door of digital economy for Bangladesh as a bandwidth exporting country is going to open.

In this regard, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Mustafa Jabbar wrote on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, "We are very pleased to announce that Bhutan has agreed to import bandwidth from Bangladesh. After India and Saudi Arabia, Bhutan took our bandwidth. Saudi Arabia is taking 600 Gbps bandwidth. We hope to be able to export bandwidth to Malaysia as well."

Regarding these issues, BSCCL Managing Director AKM Habibur Rahman said, "I have just received the letter of intent. Other issues, including the amount of bandwidth, are being discussed. However, the minimum is 10 Gbps. The price will be informed after signing the contract."

Earlier, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotte Shering paid his last visit to Bangladesh and expressed interest in getting bandwidth from the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. They are interested in getting bandwidth at a lower price. During a courtesy call of Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar on February 24 last year, Bhutan's Ambassador to Bangladesh Rinchen Quentasi requested that steps be taken to move the matter forward.

Bangladesh then officially offered a price to Bhutan.

However, Bhutan will not be able to take bandwidth directly from Bangladesh. The cable has to be pulled through the territory of India. An agreement will be reached if Bhutan talks with India and informs Bangladesh of its final position. After that the export will start. Similarly, Nepal and Sri Lanka can also take bandwidth from Bangladesh.














