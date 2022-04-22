Insidious group trying to divert suicide of two Santal farmers

Rights groups claimed, an insidious group is trying to divert the suicide incidents of two Santal farmers in different fields in Godagari, Rajshahi due to the lack of irrigation water.

Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Bangladesh Legal Aid Services Trust (BLAST), Rulfao, Paribartan, Jatiya Adivasi Parishad, Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, Parliamentary caucus on indigenous affairs jointly claimed it in a fact finding report. The report was published at the Jatiya Press Club on Thursday.

Demanding stern action against the Barind Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA) officials involved in corruption and irregularities in supplying irrigation water to farmers the Rights group said, "BMDA officials, along with some local opportunistic political persons and members of the law enforcement agencies, are trying to divert the suicide incident in different sectors." Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of BELA said, "Some political figures are trying to propagate that Abhinath Mandal and Rabi Mandal had committed suicide due to family problems. On the other hand, some members of the law enforcement agencies said that, two farmers were died after consuming poisonous liquor."

The rights bodies said that incidents of corruption and irregularities by BMDA officials are "well-known" and these officials need to be included to have proper investigation. "Not only pump operators but everyone involved in the irrigation system, including the supervisors, to be made accountable for their actions," they added.

The fact finding report makes nine recommendations including ensuring free irrigation water at the time of planting seedbeds for indigenous and marginal farmers, hiring indigenous people as pump operators in tribal areas and conducting judicial investigations into Abhinath Mandal and Rabi Mandal suicides cases.

Earlier on 24 March, Rabi Marandi, 32, a Santal community member of Nimghatu village in Godagari upazila and his cousin Abhinath, 30, consumed poison in front of pump operator Shakhawat Hossain. They took the decision out of anger as "Shakhawat was not giving them a serial for a long time to have irrigation water supplied to their fields in Iswarpur." Abhinath died around 9:00pm after reaching home on 24 March while Rabi died two days later at Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital (RMCH).

Later, the Agriculture Ministry formed a four-member panel to probe the deaths of the two farmers.

