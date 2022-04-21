Ongoing tragedy in Ukraine breaks hearts of many

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming on Wednesday said China has set two priorities first to promote peace talks and to relieve humanitarian crisis.

"The ongoing tragedy in Ukraine has broken hearts of many," Chinese Ambassador said reiterating that his country stands for peace and opposes war.

He said China has put forward a six-point humanitarian initiative, and has, by far, provided millions of dollars of humanitarian aid to the war-torn people in Ukraine, the ambassador said in a video message on Wednesday.

China, he said, upholds international law and universally recognized norms governing international relations with the UN Charter as its core.

"It is our deep belief that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries must be respected," said Ambassador Jiming.

The ambassador said, "We have made our views clear during discussions on the issue at the United Nations and on many other occasions."

He said, China promotes the vision of common, comprehensive, cooperative and sustainable security.

"Should the legitimate security concerns of both Russia and Ukraine have been respected and well settled by the largest existing military alliance, the armed conflict could have been avoided," said the Chinese envoy.

Humanity pays a huge price to be re-educated with the fact that the Cold War mentality and bloc confrontation are nothing but a curse to the world, he said.









