Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:25 PM
Russia closes in on Ukraine's besieged Mariupol

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 171

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Apr 20: After nearly two months under siege, the southern city of Mariupol could fall into Russian hands within "hours", a Ukrainian official said, as the two sides agreed on Wednesday to a humanitarian corridor to allow civilians to flee the devastated port city.
As fighting raged in the country's east and south, the president of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv, in the latest sign of strengthening ties between Ukraine and the EU.
"In Kyiv today. In the heart of a free and democratic Europe," he wrote on social media.
Michel's visit comes as the West continues to pour weapons into Ukraine amid a renewed Russian push into the eastern Donbas region where a
new offensive launched this week has led to an uptick in fighting.
Hours ahead of Michel's arrival, the Pentagon said that Ukraine had recently received fighter planes and spare parts to bolster its air force, following repeated calls from Kyiv for heavier weapons.
The Pentagon declined to specify the number of aircraft and their origin.
The announcement came as the battle for Mariupol appeared to be nearing a crucial peak, after months of devastating fighting that has seen untold numbers of civilians trapped and killed.
Control of Mariupol and the separatist-controlled Donbas region in the east would allow Moscow to create a southern corridor to the Crimean peninsula that it annexed in 2014, depriving Ukraine of much of its coastline.    -AFP


