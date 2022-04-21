Video
DUTA Prez relieved of academic, admin activities

5-member probe body formed

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 174
DU Correspondent

Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA) President Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, also Dean of the Faculty of Law, has been temporarily relieved of academic and administrative activities for 'inadvertently' showing respect to  Khondaker Mostaque Ahmed, one of the chief conspirators behind the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The decision came from a syndicate meeting of the university with Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the
chair on Wednesday evening.
Headed by Pro VC (Academic) Prof ASM Maksud Kamal, a five-member probe committee was also formed to investigate the incident.
Pro VC (Administration) confirmed this matter to The Daily Observer and added, "Next step will be taken based on the investigation report."
Meanwhile on Wednesday, the DUTA as well as Blue Panel, a pro-Awami League teacher's organisation of DU, issued two separate statements condemning Prof Md Rahmat Ullah for 'showing respect' to Khondaker Mostaque while paying tribute to other ministers of Mujibnagar government in a discussion marking historic Mujibnagar Day organised by the university at TSC auditorium on April 17.
Signed by Blue Panel convener Prof Md Abdus Samad, the statement said the blue panel is embarrassed for the incident.
In another statement signed by DUTA General Secretary Prof Md Nizamul Hoque Bhuiyan, the association protested Prof Rahmat Ullah's remark.
The statement said paying homage to Mostaque, the most treacherous, coward and conspirator in the history of the nation, is unacceptable and highly reprehensible.
Regretting for the 'inadvertent and unintentional' incident, Prof Rahmat Ullah said he mentioned Mostaque's name only when he discussed different ministers of the Mujibnagar government.


