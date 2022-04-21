First nor'wester hits capital, several districts



A nor'wester broke a tree near Bahadur Shah Park in the Old Dhaka on Wednesday morning. PHOTO: OBSERVER

People in the capital city have seen such a nor'wester for the first time this season.

Meanwhile, it's reported that at least three people have died in the nor'wester in different places in the country. They are Rezaul Karim, 52, of Bogura Nandipara; housewife Firoza Begum, 36, of Manikganj's Daulatpur and Ruhul Amin, 62, of Laksmipur's Raipur upazila.

Besides, Muhammad Jillur Rahman, 42, son of Ola Mia of Chattogram Lohagara died while he was removing an uprooted tree at Chunti of the upazila. He was trying to remove the trees.

The Gulshan Link Road of Dhaka city was blocked in the morning following the

storm after a tree had fallen on the road.

The nor'wester swept across different areas of Nilphamari, Rangpur, Lalmonirhat, Kurigram, Rajshahi, Natore, Naogaon, Bogura, Tangail, Mymensingh, Manikganj, Dhaka, Cumilla, Sylhet, Noakhali, Laksmipur, Bhola, Khulna, Chattogram, Rangamati and Khagrachhari districts.

"Many trees were uprooted and blocked the Gulshan-Badda Link Road this morning due to the Kalbaishakhi (Nor'wester) storm," Bashir Mia, a local resident said, adding that the people had to suffer a lot due to the road blockade by the tree.

However, the authorities concerned including the city corporation have removed the uprooted trees immediately to clear the roads for traffic.

Another uprooted tree blocked a road in the Banani area.

According to the Meteorological Department, it started raining in the capital from 3:30am on Wednesday. The wind speed in the airport area was 60 kilometres per hour during the storm.

Meteorologist Mohammad Abul Kalam told the media that heavy rain started just before 7:00am. That was accompanied by lightning. At least 44mm of rain was recorded in Dhaka in the early hours of Wednesday.

"At that time the wind speed in the capital's Agargaon area was 55km per hour while the speed in the airport area was 60 kilometres,' he added.

According to Met Office forecast, rain and thundershowers with intense lightning flashes accompanied by temporary gusty and squally wind are likely to occur at a few places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places.

However, it said that weather may remain mainly dry elsewhere in the country.

The westerly low flow lies over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and the adjoining area. Seasonal flow lies over South Bay, added the Met Office.

Our Correspondent from Laksmipur reports that Ruhul Amin of Koroa Union under Raipur upazila died while a tree fell on him during the storm at around 8:00am.

He was returning to his home from his shop in the area during the nor'wester, his son Billal Hossain said, adding that a coconut tree fallen on his father. The doctors of local health complex declared him dead.

Our Correspondent from Manikganj reports that Firoza Begum, wife of Abul Hossain of Rouha village under Daulatpur's Khalsi union died after being struck by lightning when she was working in their maize field.

At Bagura's Nandigram upazila, Rezaul Karim, son of late Isaruddin of Bhatgram died after a tree fell on his head. He was then engaged in bringing household items from outside.

Our Correspondent from Bhola reports that several hundreds of trees were uprooted during the sudden nor'wester at Ilisha area of Sadar upazila.

Though the thunder along with rain brought comfort in the civic life, standing crops on around 1,000 acres of land in Bagatipara of Natore collapsed on the field due to the nor'wester and went under water. The farmers were seen busy in cutting their crops fearing damage to the crops, our Correspondent reports.

According to the report, most croplands went under water after a continuous shower of 50 minutes.

Our Correspondent from Chilmari (Kurigram) reports more than 100 trees in the upazila uprooted while crops on around 500 hectares of land were damaged after the nor'wester hit on Wednesday morning.

At Dhamoirhat of Naogaon, IRRI and Boro crops of more than 100 hectares of land were damaged in the nor'wester. The electricity supply in the area remained disconnected for six to seven hours as electric poles were uprooted by the storm.











