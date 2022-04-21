German envoy unhappy over  BNP statement on HR, democracy

German Ambassador to Bangladesh Achim Troster has expressed displeasure over what he says BNP misquoted him on Bangladesh's democracy and human rights issues after his meeting with the party's leaders last month.

"I read that I had uttered concerns about the human rights situation and democracy in the country. This is not true. I was unhappy about this (misquoting),"

he said.

The German Ambassador made the remarks while responding to a question at "DCAB Talk" hosted by Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh

(DCAB) at Jatiya Press Club.

DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin also spoke.

The ambassador said he and his deputy had a meeting with BNP leaders at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office at the invitation of BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury which was attended by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Khasru, who briefed the reporters after the two-hour closed-door meeting, quoted the ambassador as saying Germany is "concerned" about Bangladesh's democracy and human rights.

While responding to a question, Ambassador Troster said he likes to be quoted directly, not by the third person. "You can quote me what I am saying."

The ambassador said his country wants participatory polls in Bangladesh as democracy and human rights are the key to Germany's foreign policy.

"The government of Germany is absolutely in favour of peaceful elections and expects that every serious political actor takes part in it but refrains from any violence," Troster said.

Asked whether he represented the western diplomats in the meeting with the BNP leaders, the envoy replied "no" as it was just a courtesy call and nothing more.

He said he does also meet government ministers and discuss various issues of mutual interest and both sides have been talking about the whole range of bilateral relations.

The ambassador said Bangladesh is important for them as a "stable partner."

Talking about the human rights issue, Troster said they are talking about it in the Embassy and in Germany as they have a commitment to it worldwide. "We made this a subject of continuous dialogue."

He said they have very fruitful and friendly dialogue at various levels of the government and with other stakeholders.

"Nobody likes to be criticized by the foreign envoy," said the ambassador, noting that he represents his country here but he is not here to interfere in internal affairs.

Responding to another question, the ambassador said he wanted to know why the BNP so far is refusing to take part in the elections. "They explained to me why they have so far refrained from participation and why they are so far unwilling to participate in the election."

Germany was one of the first European countries to recognise Bangladesh after its independence in 1971. It's one of the biggest export markets for Bangladesh and the two countries' bilateral trade volume is growing steadily.

Today, the spotlight of bilateral cooperation lies on managing the impacts of climate change, as well as ways to achieve sustainable economic growth and stability in the region.

Being a dependable donor, Germany also provides humanitarian assistance to support the Rohingya who have fled from Myanmar. At the political level,

Germany is campaigning for a safe and dignified return of the Rohingya to Myanmar.

The ambassador talked about cooperation between the two countries on the climate front and continued support to Bangladesh in the post-LDC era. -UNB









