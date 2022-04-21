Video
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:25 PM
Home Front Page

DU Entry Tests

2,268,681 eligible candidates to vie for 6,035 seats in 5 units

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Tausiful Islam

A total of 2,268,681 candidates, by dint of their SSC and HSC results, are eligible to apply for the admission tests of five different units at Dhaka University (DU) against 6,035 seats this year.
Among them, 194,620 can apply for the 'Ga' unit under the Faculty of Business Studies against 930 seats. In that case, 209 admission seekers will vie for a seat in this test.
Under 'Kha' unit of the Faculty of Arts, a total of 348,713 candidates can submit applications for the test against 1,788 seats. Some 195 will contest for a seat following the number of eligible candidates.
In the case of 'Ka' unit under the supervision of the Faculty of Sciences, 211,680 candidates will be able to apply for the test against 1,851 seats. At least 114 admission seekers will compete for a seat in this unit.
In the 'Gha' unit under Social Sciences Faculty, 507,527 candidates are eligible to apply for the test against 1,336 seats. Some 380 admission seekers will fight for a seat in this unit.
However, an utmost competition will take place in the 'Cha' unit of the Faculty of Fine Arts as 7,740 admission seekers will compete for a single seat. There are 1,006,141 eligible candidates in this unit against only 130 seats.
Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Wednesday inaugurated the online admission process at 3:00pm at Professor Abdul Matin Chowdhury Virtual Classroom on the campus.
Now interested and eligible candidates can fill up and submit their applications till May 10. They are
also asked to pay fee for the test concurrently.
This time, the authorities have reduced 1,098 seats compared to the previous year. Last year, there were a total of 7,133 seats in the five units whereas the number is 6,035 this year.
Regarding the reduction of seats, Prof Akhtaruzzaman said the university took the decision holding meetings with deans of different faculties and concerned authorities in phases, moreover, to maintain quality of education.
The admission tests will be held at eight divisional cities to reduce sufferings of admission seekers and their guardians. The applicants can select any of the eight examination centres while submitting their applications.
Prof Akhtaruzzaman also asked the admission seekers to find detailed information and instructions for their respective unit tests in the university website.


