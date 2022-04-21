Video
Illegal Brick Kilns

HC summons DoE DG, 5 DCs on contempt of court charge

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 188
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Wednesday summoned the Director General of Department of Environment (DoE) and five deputy commissioners of Dhaka, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Gazipur and Manikganj to appear before it May 17 to explain their position for not implementing its earlier order to shut down illegal brick kilns in Dhaka and its adjacent districts to check air pollution.
The HC bench comprising Justice Md Ashfaqul
Islam and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim summoned DG and the DCs for not taking steps in shutting down the brickfields, which were running illegally.
Earlier on March 1, the HC directed the authorities concerned to demolish all illegal brick kilns in Dhaka and four adjoining districts - Manikganj, Munshiganj, Narsingdi, and Narayanganj - within 15 days.
It also directed the deputy commissioners (DCs) of these five districts to comply with the order and to submit compliance reports before it.
The HC bench came up with the directive following a fresh petition filed by Advocate Manzill Murshid on behalf of Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking action against the DG and the DCS for flouting the orders of the court.
Manzill Murshid stated that some brickfields in Dhamrai upazila were still operating although the deputy commissioner of Dhaka informed the court that they were shut down.
Earlier, on February 1 this year, the HC bench sought a list of brick kilns located in Dhaka and its surrounding districts - Gazipur, Mushiganj, Narayanganj and Manikganj-by February 16.
Following the direction of the court, the Department of Environment (DoE) submitted a list of illegal brickfields in the five districts on February 16.
There are 319 illegal brickfields in the five districts, and 95 of them were shut down last year by DoE mobile courts, the DoE report says.
Earlier, in February last year, the HC bench expressed serious concern over the current levels of air pollution in Dhaka, and issued three new directives on the authorities concerned to keep this pollution in check.
The HC bench came up with the directive following a writ petition filed by Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh (HRPB) seeking its directive in this regard.


