Sporadic cocktail blasts bring back fear of clashes



An unease prevails in New Market area on Wednesday, a day after the clashes between traders and Dhaka College students ended in the death of a courier service employee and injury to several others on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

However, no case has been filed so far. Police did not arrest anyone in the incident. A young man was killed in the incident on Tuesday. Hundreds of students were also injured. However, police said a case would be filed for assault, property damage and murder.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) New Market Zone (ADC) Shahen Shah Mahmud said at noon on Wednesday that no case has been registered yet, but a case will be filed. He also said that no arrests had been made in the clashes between the two groups.

Gias Uddin, a police inspector on duty in the area, said, "We heard several explosions and a frightened crowd gathered. We are dispersing them to prevent further violence."Traffic has been halted and the situation is being monitored, he said.

The explosions occurred around 4:40pm on the Dhaka College campus and outside it. About 50 students gathered in front of the college at the time. They were seen clapping after the blasts occurred.

A police team with an armoured police carrier, or APC, was deployed on the southwest corner of Chandrima Super Market. Before the explosions,

traffic had returned to normal and a significant number of vehicles were on the road. After eight explosions occurred inside the college gates, there were two more blasts in the middle of the road, which led to disorder.

A few shops in the Dhanmondi Hawkers' Market across the road had opened earlier while flying white flags. They were closed after the blasts. Chandrima, New Market and Dhaka New Super Market had not opened, though nearby shops had.

After 5:00pm, traffic was closed on either side of the road. All nearby shops were closed as well.

Speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, Helal Uddin, President of the Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association, said, "We want a proper investigation and punishment for the culprits. There has been a lot of damage but we want to reopen the shops now."

After the press conference, some shops at Gausia, Balaka Bhaban and Chandni Chawk began reopening at 3:00pm after being closed for a day and a half. But no shops in New Market opened.

A third party is involved in the New Market violence, Bangladesh Shop Owners Association has claimed. "Traders were not involved in the attack on ambulance. They are in a respectable position. A third party is involved in the incident. We want cooperation of law enforcement agencies to take action against them," said the association President Helal Uddin.

At 5:30pm, Dr Md Abdul Quddus Sikder of the Dhaka College Teachers Council and general secretary of the Seven College Teachers' Association came to the gates and took the students back inside the campus.

The body of Nahid Hasan, who died on Tuesday 's students-traders clash in Dhaka's New Market area, bore marks of brutal beating.

There are numerous bruises all over his body. He was brutally beaten to death, said police and sources at Dhaka Medical College morgue.

Nahid, a delivery man of a courier service, sustained critical injuries yesterday morning on his way to work from his Kamrangirchar home. Some people found him lying on the road and took him to DMCH where he died at 9:35pm.

After an autopsy at forensic medicine department at DMCH, his body was buried at Azimpur graveyard.

Family members suspected that either Dhaka College students or shop employees of Dhaka New Market area beat him to death - suspecting him to be part of the rival group.

None was arrested in connection with the killing. Police are yet to identify where Nahid was attacked and beaten up, said Inspector (investigation) of New Market Police Station.

Shazzadur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ramna Division, said they will start investigation and analyze CCTV camera footage after filing a case in this regard.

They demanded that those who attacked students and fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets on the college premises over the past two days be brought to justice.

Normal traffic resumed in the area on Wednesday morning but tensions ran high on the Dhaka College campus. The college authorities called an emergency meeting over the issue earlier in the day.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan has said shops in New Market will be reopened when the situation is favourable. The Minister said this to media on Wednesday. "I told the traders to wait till this noon as students of seven colleges have announced to paralyse Dhaka. The situation is favourable to open the shops. But I requested the traders to wait till this noon," Asaduzzaman Khan said.











