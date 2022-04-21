Video
Some political parties conspiring to oust AL govt: PM

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Some political parties conspiring to oust AL govt: PM

Some political parties conspiring to oust AL govt: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said a group of political parties joined hands with BNP-Jamaat alliance to try to oust her government and return the country to an era of darkness again.
"Mr Manna, Dr Kamal Hossain, Communist Party, left leaning parties are now tagged with BNP-Jamaat alliance for forging movement to oust the Awami League government," she said in naming the leaders and parties.
Hasina, also the president of ruling Awami League, was speaking at the opening of a weeklong programme marking the Golden Jubilee founding anniversary of Bangladesh Krishak League, an associate body of the party.
The programme was held at Krishibid Institution, Bangladesh while the prime minister joined it virtually.
"What is their motive to oust the government", she asked. "(It is just) to deprive the people from all the facilities that are being given by the government," she said.
She said that there are some political leaders in the country who never remain beside the people during any crisis, but are very much busy to talk about movement for ousting the Awami League government.
"What is the fault of Awami League government? Why do they want to oust it?," she wondered.
Hasina said people voted Awami League to power in 2008 national polls in support of the party's election manifesto.
 "In that manifesto we had declared Vision 2021. I am expressing my
gratitude towards the people of the country for electing us repeatedly," she said.
She also said that the government has attained the targets declared in the party's election manifestoes.
"We have promoted our country from least developed country to developing country while we were celebrating the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Golden Jubilee of the Independence," she said.
Referring to her critics she again wondered why don't they like the country's graduation to a developing country. "Is it the reason why they want to remove this government?," she said adding, "My question to them is what's our crime."
She said that the government has taken steps to change the fate of all people of the country including those in the grassroots.
Mass people living in the grassroots level and rural areas are getting benefits from the government's development programmes, she added.
The PM said that the government has given importance on the research on agriculture so that the country gets more positive results in food production along with other related issues.
She also mentioned that the government has taken numerous development programmes for the welfare of the mass people of the country.
Briefly describing various steps taken for the welfare of agriculture and farmers, she said the government is determined to achieve the goals.
"We have forged a system so that farmers get the fair price of their produced items," she said.
Bangladesh Krishak League President Samir Chandra and former presidents of Krishak League Dr Mirza Abdul Jalil and Motahar Hossain Molla, former Krishak League general secretaries Mizanur Rahman and Harun Or Rashid Hawladar and current secretary Umme Kulsum also spoke at the programme.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

