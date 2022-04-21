PM inaugurates Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Project today

The Prime Minister will unveil the foundation stone of Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi district on Thursday.

The unveiling ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) and the PM will join it from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference.

Besides, she will inaugurate the newly constructed 14-storey head office Bhaban of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the city's Tejgaon industrial area from the same function.

She will also open three other development projects

in three separate places, including Expansion of Madaripur BSCIC Industrial Estate.

Two other projects are 'Establishment of Tools Institute' under Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC), and Establishment of LED light Assembling Plant under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC).

The Tk 10,461-crore Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer project got nods of the Executive Meeting of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in October, 2018 to set up a new urea factory with an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tons.

Currently, two factories there -- Ghorshal Urea Fertiliser factory and Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory are annually producing 3.15 lakh metric tons.

Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implementing the project to set up a granular urea factory at Palash, adjacent to the existing two factories, with a daily production capacity of 2,800 metric tons.

Of the project cost, Tk 1,844.19 crore will come from the government fund while the rest Tk 8,616.72 crore from bidders.

The 14-storey eco-friendly skyscraper for BSCIC Head Office was constructed at the cost of Tk 84 crore in order to ensure a better work environment and bring dynamism in the operation of the corporation.

The 126,900-sq feet multi-storied building will house the BSCIC head office, regional office and project offices. Solar system and rainwater harvesting system are there in the modern tower, said a BSCIC press release. -UNB









