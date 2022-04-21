Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

PM inaugurates Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer Project today

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 236

The Prime Minister will unveil the foundation stone of Ghorashal Palash Urea Fertilizer Project in Narsingdi district on Thursday.
The unveiling ceremony will be held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) and the PM will join it from her official residence Ganobhaban through a videoconference.
Besides, she will inaugurate the newly constructed 14-storey head office Bhaban of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) in the city's Tejgaon industrial area from the same function.
She will also open three other development projects
in three separate places, including Expansion of Madaripur BSCIC Industrial Estate.
Two other projects are 'Establishment of Tools Institute' under Bangladesh Industrial Technical Assistance Center (BITAC), and Establishment of LED light Assembling Plant under the Bangladesh Steel and Engineering Corporation (BSEC).
The Tk 10,461-crore Ghorashal Urea Fertilizer project got nods of the Executive Meeting of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) in October, 2018 to set up a new urea factory with an annual production capacity of 9.24 lakh metric tons.
Currently, two factories there -- Ghorshal Urea Fertiliser factory and Palash Urea Fertiliser Factory are annually producing 3.15 lakh metric tons.
Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) is implementing the project to set up a granular urea factory at Palash, adjacent to the existing two factories, with a daily production capacity of 2,800 metric tons.
Of the project cost, Tk 1,844.19 crore will come from the government fund while the rest Tk 8,616.72 crore from bidders.
The 14-storey eco-friendly skyscraper for BSCIC Head Office was constructed at the cost of Tk 84 crore in order to ensure a better work environment and bring dynamism in the operation of the corporation.
The 126,900-sq feet multi-storied building will house the BSCIC head office, regional office and project offices.  Solar system and rainwater harvesting system are there in the modern tower, said a BSCIC press release.    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UN to debate Security Council permanent member veto power
Ongoing tragedy in Ukraine breaks hearts of many
Russia closes in on Ukraine's besieged Mariupol
DUTA Prez relieved of academic, admin activities
First nor'wester hits capital, several districts
German envoy unhappy over  BNP statement on HR, democracy
2,268,681 eligible candidates to vie for 6,035 seats in 5 units
HC summons DoE DG, 5 DCs on contempt of court charge


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft