DMP arrests 47 drug paddlers

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 47 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.

The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of April 19, according to a DMP release.

During the anti-drug raids, police seized 47.5 grams and 100 puria (small packet) of heroin, 40.970 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,551 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 114 bottles of pehsidyle from their possessions, the release added. BSS