Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:24 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

DMP arrests 47 drug paddlers

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 152

The members of the Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in several anti-drug raids arrested a total of 47 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6am on Wednesday.
The DB in association with local police carried out the drives simultaneously at different parts of the metropolis from 6am of April 19, according to a DMP release.
During the anti-drug raids, police seized 47.5 grams and 100 puria (small packet) of heroin, 40.970 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), 1,551 pieces of contraband yaba tablets and 114 bottles of pehsidyle from their possessions, the release added.    BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
DMP arrests 47 drug paddlers
Man held with 15 gold bars from Benapole
Bangladesh Coast Guard seized huge amount of illegal current nets
7 sentenced to life in prison for killing BCL man in Ctg
Computer Society hosts Iftar party
Dhaka city dwellers, especially office-goers, suffer immensely
Saidpur rail workshop racing to meet targets ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr
JU students protest attack on Dhaka College students


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft