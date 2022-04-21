Man held with 15 gold bars from Benapole

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) detained a man along with 15 gold bars from Putkhali border in Benapole port area on Tuesday.

The detainee was identified as Md. Monirul Islam, 37, son of late Nur Mohammad of Putkhali Uttar Para village in Jashore.

Tipped-off, a team of BGB-21 conducted a drive in the area and detained Monirul along with the gold bars, weighing 1.749 kgs, said a media statement of Rab on Wednesday.

During preliminary interrogation, Monirul admitted that he collected the gold bars worth over Tk 1 crore from another person named Md. Ibrahim of the same village and tried to smuggle it to India through Putkhali border only for Tk 1000.

The detainee was handed over to Benapole Port Police, it said. -UNB







