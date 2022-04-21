7 sentenced to life in prison for killing BCL man in Ctg

Seven persons were sentenced to life term imprisonment for killing a Chhatra League man at Karnaphuli upazila of Chattogram nearly four years ago.

Judge AKM Mozammel Haque of Speedy Trial Tribunal (STT) in Chattogram delivered the judgement on Wednesday.

The court also fined each of the accused Tk 50,000, in default, to suffer one year more in jail. The lifers are -- Faruk alias Ashik, Md Azam, Ali Azgar alias Hridoy, Omar Uddin, Shakat t Hossain, SM Ashraful Alam Suman and Md Parvez.

During the judgement accused SM Ashraful and Parvej were absconding.The tribunal examined 18 prosecution witnesses. The case statement is that BCL man Mamunur Rashid Sagor (26) was hacked to death by a group of youths in Shahmirpur of Karnaphuli on September 26 in 2018. A day after victim's elder bother Md Yasin filed a murder case at Karnaphuli Police Station.

Karnaphuli Police submitted chargesheet against seven on March 3 in 2019. A court in Chattogram framed charges against them on January 5 in 2021.

Public Prosecutor Ayub Khan prosecuted the case for the state.













