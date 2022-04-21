Computer Society hosts Iftar party

Bangladesh Computer Society (BCS), the country's top IT hardware focus organization hosted an Iftar and Doa Mahfil at BGB Banquet Hall in the captial's Dhanmondi on Monday evening.

During the Iftar and Doa mahfil, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said that Bangladesh Computer Society is the largest and first technology organization in Bangladesh. I welcome the newly elected committee of BCS, he added.

BCS President Engr Subrata Sarkar greeted the invitees to take part in the Iftar and prayer mahfil. He expressed his determination to take the ICT sector forward by working together with all.

Chairman of Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Shyam Sundar Sikder, Vice Chairman of BTRC Subrata Roy Maitra, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh and BCS President Engineer Subrata Sarkar, Vice-President. Rashed Ali Bhuiyan, General Secretary Kamruzzaman Bhuiyan, Treasurer Mohammad Nazrul Islam Helali, Director Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Muhammad Monirul were present among others.









