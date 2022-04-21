JU students protest attack on Dhaka College students

Students of Jahangirnagar University (JU) on Wednesday staged a demonstration on the campus protesting the attack on the students of Dhaka College by a group of traders of the New Market area here.

Under the banner of 'Jahangirnagar University Students,' they formed a human chain on the central Shaheed Minar premises of the university to express solidarity with the students of Dhaka College.

Meanwhile, leaders and activists of JU unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League joined the human chain and expressed their solidarity with the protesting students.

Addressing the programme, JU BCL President Akhtaruzzaman Sohel said, Bangabandhu had moved towards building an independent Bangladesh with the students. Attack on those students is tragic. The anti-independence clique always attack students to create instability in the country. Therefore, the incident of attack on the students of Dhaka College should be properly investigated and the real culprits should be brought to book and punished. -BSS







