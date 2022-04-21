

Potato growers’ plight



According to a recent news report front-paged in this daily, farmers have stopped reaping potatoes from their lands fearing big economic loss - as the production cost of the item surpassed the market price by a long chalk. While the market price of potato is Tk. 400-440 per mound, the labour cost per day is Tk. 700-800!



Under these circumstances, if government does not take immediate action to recompense the loss of potato growers, we believe, their interest in cultivating other vegetables will also lose day by day. God forbid, that will adversely impact the normal supply of vegetables in the days ahead.



Although, potatoes are normally grown from a single plantation, this year, farmers had to plant potatoes twice for a single yield.



Reportedly, a few days after planting potatoes in advance, the potatoes planted in the last monsoon rains rot in the field compelling the farmers to replant the crop in the hope of profit. And all these processes incurred them higher production cost as they had to buy seeds and manage other logistic supports twice while burden the pains of redoubled physical efforts. And this trauma is complemented with an added transport cost.



We think, this has truly left thousands of potato farmers - already grappling with pandemic induced numerous adversities in deep waters.



As an important vegetable with its perennial demand, potato possesses a special position in our trade and commerce.



According to a latest report, fate of country's almost 5 crore farmers and 2 lakh traders is directly or indirectly linked to potato oriented diversified economic activities.



What we want to say is that nothing can be achieved by ignoring the interests of farmers who grow food for us withstanding heated sun and rain.



Earlier, in different occasions, we have seen farmers to have burnt their crops out of deep frustration for not getting fair price. We hope potato farmers will find a meaningful solution of the crisis they are facing now through governments pro-farmer recompense measures.



However, we are afraid, if this crisis is not resolved in a disciplined way, syndicates and middlemen will leave no stone unturned to manipulate such helplessness of farmers to turn the market chaotic.



We believe the government's ministries concerned will run the extra mile in chalking out a long-term sustainable solution for our potato farmers.



In conclusion, we advise the government is to fix the price of potatoes to be purchased directly from farmers. It would at least help them turnaround from the debris while drawing a deserving price.

