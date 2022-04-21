Video
Letter To the Editor

Resolve malnutrition problem

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Dear Sir
There are still 10 million people in Bangladesh, that is, one out of every eight people does not have the capacity to get nutritious food. Due to uncontrolled eating habits and lack of awareness, many people in Bangladesh are being deprived of essential nutrients.

Nutritious food means that there should be six groups of food in the daily food list. But in reality, people are still dependent on rice and food with inadequate amount of nutrients, so they do not put much emphasis on eating other nutritious foods. Poverty, as well as lack of awareness about proper eating habits and lack of access to safe food are the main causes of malnutrition. Many people have the ability to buy these foods, but they do not know which foods, how much to eat. Due to the way it is cooked in Bangladesh, the nutrients in the food are lost.

Lack of awareness and availability of safe food are the main reasons behind malnutrition. This requires a change in habits at the individual level as well as social change. And behind this is the need to increase investment at the public-private level.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, CRID



