

Price hike and future economy thought



Rules and regulations do not work in our market system. Besides, lack of ethics is also forcible. In a civilized society, the prices of daily necessities are reduced or stabilized before special occasions or festivals. But before the Ramadan or any other occasion, the price of goods starts rising in our market. There is no shortage of excuses to increase prices.



We have been seeing the price hike of goods in Ramadan in our country for a long time. It has become a trend.



However, this does not happen in most countries of the world. This usually happens in poor countries. They use Ramadan as a tool to make extra profit. This is usually done by wholesalers and retailers and even importers who do this work. This is where the 20% to 30% increase occurs. This is their habitual problem which they have been learning from the past and the society has also accepted it.



It doesn't really matter what the hanging price list is. They argue that they buy at higher prices from the warehouse keepers, so according to the list, there is a deficit in their sales. In this case, what needs to be done-is monitoring. Whether they are stocking up somewhere, whether they are making more profit, whether there is an artificial crisis in supply, whether anyone is doing these things by breaking the law-all these need to be monitored. It is also illegal for big suppliers to come together and create price increases.



This year, however, the price of rice has been increased. Water price has been increased. Gas price will also rise. That's why, 'cost of production' will increase. Then the price of goods will increase automatically. Then the price will go up. Someone may say that people's purchasing power has increased. It is true that on average the average has increased. But the purchasing power of 30% of the people has decreased.



One thing should not be forgotten, it is the responsibility of the government to protect the rights of consumers. Necessary measures should be taken to ensure that no one can destabilize the market by stockpiling, syndicating or any other unethical ways. The law should be amended to provide for severe punishment.



The government should take the highest logical position in setting the price without giving priority to the demands of the traders. Consumers need to be properly informed about the reasons for the price hike. The influence of a kind of syndicate is noticeable everywhere in the market system in our country. This syndicate cycle makes the market system unstable by rushing after some days. The government has to take effective steps to curb these syndicates.



Many people are losing their jobs because of Covid situation. Many were unemployed for two years without work. Those who had savings are breaking down and spending it on worldly work. So, people's purchasing power has increased-that is, the top 10% of those-have increased a lot.



But those lower 30% need to be re-examined. Although the purchasing power of a few people has been increased, but those who get certain money from certain sources, they are in difficulties. The prices of essential commodities from TCB are affordable. Many people stand in line who have never stood in such a line. The middle and lower classes are in dire straits.



Consumer pang has skyrocketed due to the relentless price hike of essential commodities. It is now clear that they do not have the purchasing power they used to have. They are standing in line now because they are not in the position they used to be. At one time they did not stand in line. They were not seen in TCB's line even two years ago but now they are seen there. This is but a reflection of the fact that the people at the bottom are becoming extra poor due to inflation. And the poor are getting poorer.



Inflation is seen all over the world. Its effects have been seen all over the world, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The prices of all the food we import from abroad will go up. If there is raw material, it will have an impact on Bangladesh as well. That is why consumers' of Bangladesh also need to be psychologically prepared.



Now question can arise those who do not have income, what will happen to them? Those who work in government and private positions will also coordinate. Those who do not have a job, even if they do, their income remain stable-in which case there will be many problems for them.



Inflation is a global phenomenon. Inflation has been low in the world for the last twenty years. In some countries, there has been negative inflation. But now in Bangladesh it has taken the opposite form. The government itself has to be an importer. The private sector should be given priority in importing rice, soybean oil, sugar, dates etc. The government needs a budget-based subsidy.



The government needs to review on which sectors can be made it affordable. I see the government is giving subsidy on such sites where subsidy should not be given. Those which are not going to be run on commercial basis, are not giving profit, the government is also running there with subsidy.



The question generally arises-from which liability the government is running the companies with subsidy even in the 50 years of independence.



In the future, the government should reduce the subsidy for these unproductive non-profit sectors and increase the budget for low-income people. If there is no saving, the economy will never be efficient. And if the economy is not efficient then we will not be able to protect competitively.



These initiatives have to be taken by the government to protect the economy. Additional expenditure is also being incurred in public administration. A lot of cuts can be made here, too. In this situation, I think the government should think about how to improve the living standards of ordinary low-income people for at least two to three years by cutting down on unnecessary sector's expenditure, and in that case the government should play its due role.

Emran Emon is a researcher,

journalist and columnist











