

Make Sanchayaptra scheme for deserving citizens



Different study has projected that the number of people over 60 years of age has been projected to increase from about 9.8 million (6.5% of total population) to 18.1 million (10% of total population) by 2026 and 44.1 million people (20.2% of total population) by 2051 in Bangladesh. The average life expectancy is now around 73 years. Without adequate savings or contributory pension schemes, most senior citizens will remain in vulnerable position.



At present, there is no universal formal pension system in Bangladesh at a national scale, except for only the employees in government services (civil and military). In Bangladesh only 2 million government employees are entitled to draw retirement pension. Other than government employees, the poor people with virtually no means of support in old age. Recently government has introduced a social safety net and provided with a nominal cash allowance per month and about 3 million people are enlisted under the Old Age Allowance scheme. The number of beneficiary and the amounts of allowances are very insignificant. The rest of the senior citizens, who even regularly pay income tax during their active life, are not entitled to any retirement pension.



At present government incur about 40% of the revenue budget for payment pension to the retired government officials. The government job offers pension facilities. Moreover, husband and wife will be redirected to pension by the death of wife or husband. This pension is for lifetime. They will get medical allowance similar to in service government employment. They are also entitled to same dearness allowance as if they are in service. They will get three festival bonuses in two EID and Pohela Baishakh.



If an employee died in service, his successors would get certain amount from benevolent funds and group insurance. They will get certain amount deposited with interest from future funds. Employees will get salary and other benefits for non-utilized due leaves as per standard rule of service. The spouse and in absence of spouse their unmarried children also get pension till their marriage.



The population in private employment has abysmally small (almost nil) pension coverage. Additionally, workers from the agricultural sector constitute about 50% of the total employment and contribute about 40% share of the total GDP. Despite the size, this sector also does not have a pension system. The government has national savings certificate scheme namely Sanchayapatra having sixcategories of savings schemes: 5-Year Bangladesh Sanchayapatra, 3-Monthly Profit Bearings, Family Savings Certificates, Pensioner Sanchayaptra, Post Office Savings Bank's Fixed Deposit and Wage Earner Development Bond. The schemes the buyers earn unusually higher interest rates than bank deposits do.



Sanchayaptra have dual purpose of borrowing by government and social safely scheme for vulnerable citizen. But there is a special provision for retired government scheme namely Pensioner Sanchayaptra. Each government retired employees can buy Sanchayaptra for Tk1 crore but other citizen can only buy for Tk50 lac. This has created another privilege for the government retired employees.



Moreover, government has introduced income tax and excise on income from Bank interest. Interest income of savers is not taxed everywhere in the world. Vietnam, a Southeast Asian country, does not slap taxes on interest income from bank deposits, life insurance and government bonds. Here in Bangladesh, any sum of interest income from savings, fixed or term deposits in banks or cooperatives, on deposits of savings in post office and on national savings certificates is subject to at least 10 percent tax.



The common people of the country do not pay different category of taxes for supporting the government and government employees only. If the taxpayers claim due services and benefits in lieu of taxes and other obligations, then a massive change to the current structure will be needed.



In line with constitutional provision, the government of Bangladesh has formulated the National Social Security Strategy (NSSS), 2015. The strategy is an inclusive Social Security System for all deserving Bangladeshis that effectively tackles and prevents poverty and inequality and contributes to broader human development, employment and economic growth. During the initial years of implementation, it has emphasis to given to support to hard-core poor and the most vulnerable sections of the population, to support the elimination of extreme poverty.



It will pave the way for implementing the Seventh Five Year Plan (SFYP) and the Vision-2021. The core of the strategy is a lifecycle approach covering people's need over their entire life. It gives priority to the social and economic protection of the extreme poor of the society. Government may take initiative to implement this policy.



The government has just decided to introduce national pension scheme and published the draft National Pension Authority Act, 2022 and proposed primarily a self-contributory pension scheme for citizens with age ranging from 18 to 50 years having National Indemnity Card (NID) and living in home or abroad. After paying a certain amounts of deposit for 10 consecutive years under the Universal Pension Scheme and at their 60, the individuals will be given pension against the accumulated deposits. The spouse of an eligible pensioner will enjoy pension benefit s/he dies at 75. If any pension scheme holders die before paying subscription for at least 10 years, they will get their deposited money with interest.



As per standard practice there are three pillars in pension schemes practices in different countries: (1) Non-contributory (basic pension) (2) Contributory (forced savings) (3) Contributory (voluntary savings).



The pillar 1 is an anti-poverty pillar that is non-contributory and guarantees a minimum income in old age. The pillar 2 is a forced savings pillar that provides benefits only to contributors, and, in general, provides the most benefits to those who contribute most. The two mandatory pillars differ only in whether benefits are flat or related in some way to contributions. Pillar 3 is a voluntary savings pillar, available to anyone who cares to supplement the retirement income provided by the first two pillars.



The first pillar protects the elderly from absolute poverty and the second two pillars protect them from relative poverty who can contribute at a working age but need support at old age. The primarily proposal is somewhere like pillar 2 but participation is voluntary to join the scheme. Bangladesh may consider introducing all three pillars scheme in due course.



The national pension scheme will ensure social safety net for future generation who is now at their teen age. It cannot serve the existing old citizens from other profession than government employees under existing pension scheme. Considering the position of elderly citizen in the society, other than government employees may be allowed to get equal opportunity to the Sanchayaptra scheme. This will support at least a small part of the senior citizens irrespective of their profession.



The interest and other tax on income form Bank deposited and Sanchayapra may be waive for greater interest of senior citizens.

M S Siddiqui is a Legal Economist

& advisor to Competition

Commission of Bangladesh







