Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:22 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Obituary

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 179
Our Correspondent

FENI, Apr 20: Md Jahirul Islam Jewel, former president of district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and incumbent publicity and publication secretary of Feni Municipality Unit of BCL, died of heart failure at Feni Heart Foundation Hospital at 12pm on Tuesday.
His namaz-e-janaza was held on Mizan Moidan in the district town at 7:30pm on Tuesday.
Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Nazir Road area of the town.
He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Feni Lion's Club arranged an iftar programme
Three murdered in three districts
Two found dead in Noakhali, Meherpur
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Potters facing plethora of problems at Nandail
Man killed over extra-marital affair at Faridganj
Freedom fighters, businessmen, teachers, and local people


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft