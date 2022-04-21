FENI, Apr 20: Md Jahirul Islam Jewel, former president of district unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and incumbent publicity and publication secretary of Feni Municipality Unit of BCL, died of heart failure at Feni Heart Foundation Hospital at 12pm on Tuesday.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Mizan Moidan in the district town at 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Nazir Road area of the town.

He left behind his wife, one son, one daughter, a host of relatives and many well-wishers to mourn his death.