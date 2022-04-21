

Feni Lion's Club arranged an iftar programme









Feni Lion's Club arranged an iftar programme at Al Jami'a Al Madania, Solonia Madrasa in the town on Tuesday and distributed new Eid dresses among 25 orphan students of the madrasa. Additional District Magistrate Asgar Ali attended the programme as chief guest. Assistant Director of Feni Department of Narcotics Control Md Abdul Hamid, Senior Region Chairperson of Laion's Club International District 315 B2 in Bangladesh Lion Anwar Hossain Bhuiyan, and MJF, Environment and Region Chairperson Lion Omar Faruque Bhuiyan Belal were also present on the occasion. photo: observer