Three murdered in three districts

Three people including a woman have been murdered in separate incidents in three districts- Chattogram, Rajshahi and Jashore, in four days.

CHATTOGRAM: A driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw was stabbed to death by miscreants in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

Deceased Md Nasiruddin Prokash Musa, 35, son of late Sona Mia, was a resident of Bulbulipara area under Mirzapur Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said a group of miscreants attacked on Musa at night when he was returning to home at night locking his auto-rickshaw. They stabbed him indiscriminately and Musa started cry for help.

Hearing his cry, the family members and local people rushed in, but Musa died on the spot due to excessive bleeding.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Chattogram Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's family members informed that Musa had a land dispute with his nieces. They might have killed Musa over the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Hathazari Police Md Shahadat Hossain confirmed the incident.

RAJSHAHI: A woman was strangled by her lover at a residential hotel in Laxmipur area in the city on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Joynab Begum, 40, daughter of Tachhir Pramanik, a resident of Atgharia Village in Sadar Upazila of Natore. She was a divorcee and worked in a brick kiln.

Police and local sources said one Mithun Ali, 28, a brick kiln worker and son of Moqbul Hossain of Agdigha Village in Sadar Upazila of Natore, developed an illicit love affair with Joynab Begum three months back.

However, Joynab kept pressurising on Mithun, father of a child, to marry her for the last two weeks.

Later, Mithun and Joynab booked a room in a residential hotel, named 'Dream Heave', in Laxmipur area in Rajshahi City at around 10am on Sunday introducing themselves as husband and wife.

Mithun strangled Joynab there at night, and fled away.

Being informed, police recovered the body of Joynab from the hotel at around 11pm and sent it to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's elder brother Taslem Pramanik lodged a murder case accusing Mithun in this connection.

Following this, police arrested Mithun from his house in Natore Sadar Upazila on Monday night.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Rajpara Police Station (PS) Jahangir Alam confirmed the incident.

SHARSHA, JASHORE: A leader of Awami League (AL) was murdered by his nephew at Benapole in Sharsha Upazila of the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Mogor Ali.

The deceased's son Hossain Ali lodged a murder case accusing 10 named and 10 to 12 unknown others with Benapole Port PS on Monday.

According to the case statement, Mogor Ali had a long standing dispute with his brother Arab Ali and nephew Harun Ali over land.

Following this, Harun along with his people attacked on Mogor Ali in Kagmari Village at around 7pm while he was returning home from bazar after having iftar, and hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the AL leader critical injured.

Hearing the news, Hasan Ali, elder son of Mogor Ali, and his son Yasin came forward to rescue him. Harun also beat up them mercilessly.

Later, locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Sharsha Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Mogor Ali to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Mogor Ali succumbed to his injuries there at around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment.

Injured Hasan Ali and Yasin were shifted to Khulna Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

However, police arrested Harun, 45, and one Shamsur Rahman, 60, in this connection.

The arrested were produced before the court and the law enforcers are trying to nab the other accused.

Benapole Port PS OC Kamal Hossain Bhuiyan confirmed the incident.











