Two found dead in Noakhali, Meherpur

Two people including a woman have been found dead in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Meherpur, on Tuesday.

NOAKHALI: Police recovered the hanging body of a man from a guava tree in Subarnachar Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Bikram Chandra Nath, 46, son of late Harendra Kumar Nath, a resident of Pashchim Charbata Village under Charbata Union in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of Bikram Chandra hanging from a guava tree near his house at around 5am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body in the morning and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Char Jabbar Police Station (PS) Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

MEHERPUR: Police recovered a decomposed body of a woman on Tuesday morning from Meherpur Government College pond two days after she went missing.

The deceased was identified as Muslima Khan, 35, wife of Ziarul Islam of Stadium Para in Meherpur. She was a housewife and mother of two children.

It was learnt, Muslima Khatun left house on 17 April last for work as usual, but she did not return usually by afternoon as before. In the morning, some children came to see a floating body on the pond and started shouting.

Hearing their shouting, her mother Arbia Khatun came to the spot and identified Muslima.

Meherpur Sadar PS OC Shah Dara Khan confirmed the incident. He said, the matter is being investigated. Details will be known after the end of investigation.









