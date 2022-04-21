Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts

Three people including a minor child have allegedly committed suicide in separate incidents in three districts- Bogura, Naogaon and Pabna, in three days.

BOGURA: A young man has reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Adamdighi Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Hridoy Hossain, 19, son of Abdul Majid, a resident of Kellapara Village under Santahar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hridoy Hossain hanged himself from the ceiling fan of his bedroom in the house in the afternoon.

Later, his family members rescued him and took to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without autopsy as no complaint was filed in this regard.

The deceased's family members said Hridoy had been suffering from mental sickness for the last few years.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Adamdighi Police Station (PS) Abu Hasan confirmed the incident.

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: A man reportedly committed suicide in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district on Monday.

Deceased Rezaul Karim, 45, hailed from Tanore Upazila in Rajshahi District. He lived in his father-in-law's house in Sahapur Binpara Village under Jahanpur Union in Dhamoirhat Upazila of Naogaon.

Local sources said Rezaul had been locked in a quarrel with his wife Shahina Khatun, 36, over family issues at noon.

At one stage of the quarrel, Rezaul drank poison.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him and took to Joypurhat Adhunik Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital (SZRMCH) following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Rezaul died on the way to the SZRMCH in the evening.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members after an autopsy.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Dhamoirhat PS in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS Md Mozammel Haque Kazi confirmed the incident.

SANTHIA, PABNA: After being deprived of getting Eid dress, a schoolboy committed suicide by hanging in Santhia Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rakibul Sheikh, 8, son of ice seller Manik Hossain of Chhenchnia Maddhyapara area in Santhia Municipality. He was a third grader of Chhenchnia Government Primary School.

Police recovered the body at night on the day and sent it to the morgue for an autopsy.

Investigation Officer of police SI Sajibul confirmed the mater. He said, police recovered his body hanging from the house ceiling.

An unnatural death case was filed with the Santhia PS in this connection, he added.









