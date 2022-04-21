Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Potters facing plethora of problems at Nandail

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157
Md Abu Hanif Sarkar

A kid potter painting his earthenware in Nandail Upazla. photo: observer

A kid potter painting his earthenware in Nandail Upazla. photo: observer

NANDAIL, MYMENSINGH, Apr 20: Potters are facing plethora of problems in Nandail Upazila of the district to stay on their forefathers' profession.
Pottery items are facing difficulty in the challenge of plastics, melamine, ceramics, and aluminium products. Potter families are fighting to keep up the traditional profession in Kumar (Potter) Village in the upazila,
Once, pottery items would be used in households in rural areas, ranging  from cooking to entertaining guests. But Now the pottery sector is set to disappear.  
Nandail has a population of 4.5 lakh. Some 12-15 Paal families of Savar Village in Upazila Sadar Union have inherited the pottery tradition.
On the occasion of Pahela Baishakh Mela (fair)-1429, various pottery items were made.
Sandhya Rani Paal said, "We have retained the pottery to preserve the heritage of our dynasty and Nandail. But it has become difficult for us to make a living on the profession. Pottery items are no longer bought by people like before. I don't make anything except toys for kids and some pots for making cakes, and yoghurt."
Union Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Kajal said, at least 40 Paal families are used to work in the pottery. With the touch of modernity, the industry is now on the verge of extinction. At present, about 15 families are keeping up their heritage.
Others have shifted to other businesses and professions including government and private jobs.
He further said, in order to sustain the only pottery industry of the upazila, the government and private sector must come forward. Otherwise, the industry will be destroyed soon, he added.
Nandail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abul Mansur said, there is an option to cooperate at the moment. Effort will be made for necessary cooperation in keeping up the traditional pottery sector.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Feni Lion's Club arranged an iftar programme
Three murdered in three districts
Two found dead in Noakhali, Meherpur
Three ‘commit suicide’ in three districts
Potters facing plethora of problems at Nandail
Man killed over extra-marital affair at Faridganj
Freedom fighters, businessmen, teachers, and local people


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft