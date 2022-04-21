Potters facing plethora of problems at Nandail



A kid potter painting his earthenware in Nandail Upazla. photo: observer

Pottery items are facing difficulty in the challenge of plastics, melamine, ceramics, and aluminium products. Potter families are fighting to keep up the traditional profession in Kumar (Potter) Village in the upazila,

Once, pottery items would be used in households in rural areas, ranging from cooking to entertaining guests. But Now the pottery sector is set to disappear.

Nandail has a population of 4.5 lakh. Some 12-15 Paal families of Savar Village in Upazila Sadar Union have inherited the pottery tradition.

On the occasion of Pahela Baishakh Mela (fair)-1429, various pottery items were made.

Sandhya Rani Paal said, "We have retained the pottery to preserve the heritage of our dynasty and Nandail. But it has become difficult for us to make a living on the profession. Pottery items are no longer bought by people like before. I don't make anything except toys for kids and some pots for making cakes, and yoghurt."

Union Chairman Mosharraf Hossain Kajal said, at least 40 Paal families are used to work in the pottery. With the touch of modernity, the industry is now on the verge of extinction. At present, about 15 families are keeping up their heritage.

Others have shifted to other businesses and professions including government and private jobs.

He further said, in order to sustain the only pottery industry of the upazila, the government and private sector must come forward. Otherwise, the industry will be destroyed soon, he added.

Nandail Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abul Mansur said, there is an option to cooperate at the moment. Effort will be made for necessary cooperation in keeping up the traditional pottery sector.









