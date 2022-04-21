Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 20: Five European countries called Tuesday for an end to clashes in Jerusalem following a weekend of violence surrounding a holy site, in a joint statement issued after an emergency closed-door UN Security Council session.
The United Arab Emirates and China did not join the statement, despite being among the countries that called the meeting.
"Violence needs to stop immediately. Further civilian casualties must be prevented as a priority," the statement by Ireland, France, Estonia, Norway and Albania said. "The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected."
The meeting comes after days of violence in and around Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, where 170 people were left wounded at the weekend.
The five European countries condemned "all acts of terrorism" and rocket fire Monday from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.
The Israeli Air Force responded on Tuesday with strikes in the Palestinian enclave, the first in three months.
"The deteriorating security situation highlights the need to restore a political horizon for a credible peace process," the countries' statement said.
The UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland reiterated in a statement his calls to avoid any provocation that would heighten Israeli-Palestinian tensions.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘History will not forget war crimes’ in Ukraine: EU chief
Third dust storm in 2 weeks sweeps through Iraq
UN Security Council meet to discuss the war in Ukraine
Biden hosts military chiefs as Ukraine crisis intensifies
European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest
Boris Johnson to face MPs’ fury over ‘partygate’
In this image released by NASA, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
China signs security pact with Solomon Islands amid regional concern


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft