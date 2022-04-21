Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:21 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158

Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment

Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment

SAO PAULO, APR 20: Brazilian football great Pele has been hospitalized in Sao Paulo since Monday as part of his treatment for colon cancer, the medical center that treats him said.
The clinical condition of Edson Arantes do Nascimento is "good and stable, and he should be discharged from hospital in the next few days," the Albert Einstein Hospital said Tuesday in a statement.
Considered by many the greatest footballer of all time, Pele is the only player in history to win three World Cups (1958, 1962 and 1970).
Known in Brazil as "O Rei," or "The King," the 81-year-old must go to the hospital at least once a month to undergo check-ups and continue chemotherapy against the colon tumor that was detected last September, according to his family.
Before his diagnosis of colon cancer, which led to Pele being hospitalized for a month last year, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian team was hospitalized in Paris in 2019 and transferred to Sao Paulo to have a kidney stone removed.
In 2014, the legendary "10" was hospitalized in intensive care due to a urinary tract infection that forced him to undergo dialysis on his left kidney, after the right one was removed in the 1970s due to an injury when he was still a player .
He also had hip problems that limited his mobility and forced him to use a wheelchair.     -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment
Man Utd 'six years' behind after latest Liverpool thrashing
Former world number one Sharapova pregnant with first child
2nd phase of BPL to begin Sunday
Overcooked Kohli risks 'fried brain' if not rested: Shastri
BHF receives cheque of Taka one crore & ten lakh for hockey team
Shakib to prepare for Sri Lanka Tests through DPL
Archer Ashikuzzaman qualifies to knock out stage


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft