2nd phase of BPL to begin Sunday

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 157

The second phase of TVS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) football will begin on Sunday (Apr 24) with 12th round with two matches are billed for the day at two separate venues across the country.
The Bangladesh Football Federation on Wednesday released the second round fixture of the league with defending champions Bashundhara Kings will take on Swadhinata Krira Sangha which will be held at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi while Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club will play against Uttar Baridhara Club at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj. Both the matches will begin at 3.30 pm
League leaders Kings currently dominate the league table with 26 points from 11 matches bottom-ranked Swadhinata Krira Sangha have six points playing the same number of matches.
On the other hand, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, who stands at second position in the league table, has 21 points from 11 matches while Uttar Baridhara Club bagged eight points playing the same number of outings.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra will play against Abahani Limited, Dhaka at Sheikh Fazlul Haque Mani Stadium in Gopalganj, Bangladesh Police Football Club meets Saif Sporting Club at Muktijoddha Smrity Stadium in Rajshahi, old Dhaka outfit Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society play against Chittagong Abahani Limited at Sylhet District Stadium , Sylhet and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra meet Mohammedan Sporting Club in their home venue Bashundhara Sports Complex in the city in the remaining 12th round matches will be held on the flowing day (April 25).     -BSS


