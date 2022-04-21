Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

BHF receives cheque of Taka one crore & ten lakh for hockey team

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 156

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) received cheque of Taka one crore and ten lakh for the national team's upcoming two international tournaments.
The Bangladesh national hockey team will compete in the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers in Thailand from May 6 to 15 and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.
In this regards, the players and officials photo session and national hockey team sponsor's cheque hand over ceremony held on Wednesday at Falcon hall of Air Force base in the city's Tejgaon.
BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed BSS that BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC received the cheque of Taka one crore and ten lakh from national hockey team's sponsor the Dhaka Mercantile Bank Limited's chairman (retd.) group captain Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P), PSC.
The national hockey team's players, currently undergoing training under the supervision of Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy at BKSP, is expected to fly for Thailand on May 3.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment
Man Utd 'six years' behind after latest Liverpool thrashing
Former world number one Sharapova pregnant with first child
2nd phase of BPL to begin Sunday
Overcooked Kohli risks 'fried brain' if not rested: Shastri
BHF receives cheque of Taka one crore & ten lakh for hockey team
Shakib to prepare for Sri Lanka Tests through DPL
Archer Ashikuzzaman qualifies to knock out stage


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft