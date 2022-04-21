BHF receives cheque of Taka one crore & ten lakh for hockey team

The Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) received cheque of Taka one crore and ten lakh for the national team's upcoming two international tournaments.

The Bangladesh national hockey team will compete in the Asian Games 2022 qualifiers in Thailand from May 6 to 15 and the Men's Asia Cup in Indonesia from May 23 to June 1.

In this regards, the players and officials photo session and national hockey team sponsor's cheque hand over ceremony held on Wednesday at Falcon hall of Air Force base in the city's Tejgaon.

BHF's acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf informed BSS that BHF's president and Chief of Air Staff Shaikh Abdul Hannan BBP, BUP, NSWC FAWC, PSC received the cheque of Taka one crore and ten lakh from national hockey team's sponsor the Dhaka Mercantile Bank Limited's chairman (retd.) group captain Mohammad Abu Jafar Chowdhury GD (P), PSC.

The national hockey team's players, currently undergoing training under the supervision of Malaysian coach Iman Gobinathan Krishnamurthy at BKSP, is expected to fly for Thailand on May 3. -BSS









