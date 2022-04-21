Shakib to prepare for Sri Lanka Tests through DPL

Bangladesh's premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan joined Legends of Rupganj on Wednesday to play the rest of the four matches of the Super League phase of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

He was originally picked up by Mohammedan Sporting Club for a handsome amount but couldn't play a single match for the Motijheel outfit who were not able to make it to Super League despite forming a formidable team.

While the matches of the group phase were held, Shakib was busy playing the ODIs in South Africa and even though he had to miss the Test series, he had to be with his family members as most of them were hospitalized with various illness.

He then went to the USA with his elder daughter whose school remained open as his wife was busy nursing her mother in hospital. However he returned to country on Wednesday to sign the contract with Legends of Rupganj after Mohammedan gave him the NOC.

As per the bylaws of the league, any player can join other side subject to the permission from his original team.

Earlier, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, taking NOC from Mohammedan.

Legends of Rupganj, led by Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is in the second place in point table with 16 points. They are now four points adrift of league leaders Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

At the same time, Shakib decided to play the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, starting from next month.

Having been away from cricket for a long time, Shakib said, he wanted to get involved in cricket through the DPL.

"I have taken the decision all of a sudden, in fact I took the decision within just one hour. I thought, since there is a Sri Lanka series ahead and I have an opportunity to play, I should play," Shakib said while explaining his decision to play in the DP.

"If I can play a few matches now, it would be better for me to prepare. I have not been on the field for a long time. In fact I have not played cricket for almost a month now, so the DPL is a great opportunity for me. If I can play these four matches, there is a chance to get into the game. That's why I took the decision." -BSS









