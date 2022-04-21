Archer Ashikuzzaman qualifies to knock out stage

Archer Mohammad Ashikuzzaman qualified at the knockout stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1 now being held in Antalya, Turkey.

He finished 40th after scoring 687 in the qualification round of compound division on the first day held on Tuesday. Ashikuzzaman is scheduled to meet his Hungary rival Orosz Viktor in the round of 1/32 on Wednesday.

Another archer Newaz Ahmed Rakib also took part in the qualification round, but he eventually could not qualify in the knockout stage as he finished 79th after scoring 672.

A total of 87 archers including two archers from Bangladesh took part on the first day qualification round.

Meanwhile, the recurve division qualification round are scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening.

A total of 197 men and 143 women archers from 47 countries across the globe are taking part in the tournament.

Sponsor City Group and Youth and Sports Ministry carrying the entire expenditure of the Bangladesh archery team participating in the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1.

Bangladesh archery team: Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel Mohammad Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nesha (recurve women's), Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound men's). -BSS









