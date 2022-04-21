Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 21 April, 2022, 1:20 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Archery World Cup

Archer Ashikuzzaman qualifies to knock out stage

Published : Thursday, 21 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 164

Archer Mohammad Ashikuzzaman qualified at the knockout stage of the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1 now being held in Antalya, Turkey.
He finished 40th after scoring 687 in the qualification round of compound division on the first day held on Tuesday. Ashikuzzaman is scheduled to meet his Hungary rival Orosz Viktor in the round of 1/32 on Wednesday.
Another archer Newaz Ahmed Rakib also took part in the qualification round, but he eventually could not qualify in the knockout stage as he finished 79th after scoring 672.
A total of 87 archers including two archers from Bangladesh took part on the first day qualification round.
Meanwhile, the recurve division qualification round are scheduled to be held on Wednesday evening.
A total of 197 men and 143 women archers from 47 countries across the globe are taking part in the tournament.
Sponsor City Group and Youth and Sports Ministry carrying the entire expenditure of the Bangladesh archery team participating in the Archery World Cup 2022 stage-1.
Bangladesh archery team: Ruman Sana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel Mohammad Sagor Islam (recurve men's), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Famida Sultana Nesha (recurve women's), Newaz Ahmed Rakib and Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (compound men's).     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Pele hospitalized again for colon cancer treatment
Man Utd 'six years' behind after latest Liverpool thrashing
Former world number one Sharapova pregnant with first child
2nd phase of BPL to begin Sunday
Overcooked Kohli risks 'fried brain' if not rested: Shastri
BHF receives cheque of Taka one crore & ten lakh for hockey team
Shakib to prepare for Sri Lanka Tests through DPL
Archer Ashikuzzaman qualifies to knock out stage


Latest News
Wild elephants kill woman in Rangamati
New Market clashes, deaths: 12,00 sued in two cases
UN chief asks meetings with Putin and Zelensky
Macron, Le Pen in final poll campaigning rush after debate
Madrid wins again despite Benzema's missed penalty kicks
Shops in New Market area reopened
Dinajpur bus services halted for attack on transport leader
Suspected criminal killed in Manikganj 'shootout' with RAB
Tata Steel to stop doing business with Russia
Shakib quells uncertainty over participation against Sri Lanka
Most Read News
BNP questions ‘police inaction’ over New Market clashes
Putin will not succeed in dividing EU on Ukraine response: EU chief
School banking
DUTA president relieved of academic activities over Mushtaque issue
 ‘BD economy bigger than Pak, Lanka combined’
PM working to improve people's fortune: Speaker
Argentina, Brazil to play World Cup build-up match in Melbourne
Ambassador Hussain lauds religious freedom, harmony in Bangladesh
Traffic normal in New Market, shops remain closed
Imran hopes for sending 10 lakh workers abroad this year
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft